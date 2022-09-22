Australia vs India 2nd T20I Live Streaming, When & Where To Watch IND vs AUS

After losing the 1st T20I cricket match against Australia at Mohali on 20 September 2022, team India is all set to play a 2nd T20I with Australia on Friday, 23 September 2022 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The IND vs Aus 2nd T20I match is extremely important for team India and they have to win this at any cost if they have to win the series. In the 1st T20I team Australia show a magnificent performance and won the match by 6 wickets. Since Australia is leading the IND vs AUS T201 Series 2022 by 1-0, India has to bounce back and win tomorrow's match to retain their place in ongoing India vs Australia T201 series 2022.