India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: India Clinch Series With Remarkable 99-Run Victory

Prasidh Krishna took back-to-back wickets upfront while experienced spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rattled the Australian batters by taking three wickets each as India beat Australia by 99 runs via DLS method at Holkar Stadium to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Australia were given the target of chasing 400 after Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer smashed sparkling centuries, hitting 104 and 105 respectively while sharing a 200-run partnership. Captain KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav lit up the innings with their blazing half-centuries, 52 and 72 not out respectively as an absolute run-fest propelled India to a mammoth 399/5, their highest ODI score against Australia.