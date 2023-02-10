Ind vs Aus: India Clarify ‘Substance’ Used by Jadeja Was Pain-Relief Ointment

In his comeback match for India after being sidelined with an injury for five months, Ravindra Jadeja set the stage on fire with a five-wicket haul. On Day 1 of the first Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the all-rounder scalped a fifer to restrict the baggy greens to a meek total of 177. That, however, was not the only reason why Jadeja made the headlines on Thursday, 9 February.

When Australia were struggling at 120/5, with the Gujarat-born player just having picked up three wickets, Jadeja was seen scrapping something off Mohammed Siraj and applying it on his fingers. The video clipping of the incident soon made rounds on social media, snaring interest from many, including some former cricketers.