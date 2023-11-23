India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch Live in India

India vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming details are mentioned here for readers.
India is ready to play against Australia in their first T20I match on Thursday, 23 November. The five-match series is scheduled to start today and both the teams are gearing up to give their best. One must note that there are huge changes to both squads as most of the senior players will not participate. Fans are excited to watch the India vs Australia T20I first match on Thursday. We have the important details for all interested fans across the country.
It is important to note that Suryakumar Yadav will lead team India against Australia in the T20I series. The India vs Australia T20I series will be live streamed for viewers in the country. It will be exciting to watch both teams face each other after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which ended recently. Australia won the tournament.
When will the India vs Australia first T20I match be played?
The India vs Australia first T20I is set to be played on Thursday as per schedule.
What time will the India vs Australia T20I first match begin?
The India vs Australia T20I first match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST, on Thursday. You can watch the live streaming of the match from the scheduled time.
Where will the India vs Australia first T20I be played?
The India vs Australia first T20I match will take place at Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia T20I today?
Viewers can watch the live telecast of the India vs Australia first T20I on the Sports 18 channel.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia first T20I?
You can watch the India vs Australia T20I live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.
