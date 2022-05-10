India to Take On Australia in Home T20 Series in September

Glenn Maxwell in action during a T20 game against India
The Indian men’s cricket team will begin their preparations for the 2022 T20 World Cup with a home series against Australia in September this year. The series will see India and Australia play 3 T20s. The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October and November this year.
According to a report in foxsports.com.au, “Australia will play a number of white ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies and England coming either side of three T20s in India in September.”
Next year, Australia is also set to tour India for a four-Test tour in February and March.
After the IPL, the Indian team will play the South African side in a five-match T20 series from 9 to 19 June before the leave for Ireland where they’ll play 2 more T20s.
The Rohit Sharma-led side then takes on England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test, which was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, on 1 July. India are also expected to play 3 T20s and as many ODIs against England as well.
At the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, where India was captained by Virat Kohli and coached by Ravi Shastri, they were knocked out in the first round in UAE.
