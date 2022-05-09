IPL 2022: VVS Laxman Advises SRH's Umran Malik to Stay Away From Distractions

"When you are playing at the highest level, very soon you realize that you have to control your actions (off the field). There will be so many advisors, so many expectations to fulfil but players who play at the highest level very soon cordon all that off and focus on what is to be done," Laxman told reporters on the sidelines of a Dream Set Go event.



"I am sure Umran or anyone who plays for the country will learn that very soon. The sooner they learn that they will be successful. So no need of bouncers (around him), it is important to bowl bouncers," said Laxman.



Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said at the same event that he hoped to see Umran playing for India in the T20 World Cup later this year.



"He is my favourite. I want to see him in the Indian team. Umran Malik should partner Jasprit Bumrah when India play in Australia," said Harbhajan.