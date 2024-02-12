India Should Eventually Win, but Have a Real Battle Against Eng: Ian Chappell

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has backed India to win the Test series against England but felt that the Ben Stokes-led visitors will give Rohit Sharma and Co. a real battle in the remaining three Tests.

England won the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, while India bounced back with a 106-run win at Visakhapatnam. The five-match Test series is finely poised at 1-1, with the third Test to be held in Rajkot, starting on 15 February.

Both India and England will then travel to Ranchi for the fourth Test beginning on 23 February, followed by the final game of the series in Dharamsala on 7 March.