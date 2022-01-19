India Not Scared to Try Out Different Things in SA ODI Series: KL Rahul

However, in absence of Rohit Sharma, Rahul is now set to open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Once Rohit returns, he's expected to return to the middle order, where not many have staked a claim.



Rishabh Pant has been persisted with but hasn't made a mark in ODIs as yet while Suryakumar Yadav has done well in the three chances so far and could be in the mix, leaving Shreyas Iyer as the sole strong candidate in that position.



Talking about the short-term move as an opener, Rahul said the Indian team doesn't want to be a very predictable side and everyone will have to be flexible in their roles.



"We have to be flexible. One of the talks that we've had is that we don't want to be a team that is very predictable. There might be games where I'll need to bat in the middle-order if that's what the team needs. I might have to open the batting, which I'm okay with. There are team plans and strategies," he said.



"According to that, everyone will have their roles clear but everyone also understands that they will have to be ready for certain things that the team wants them to do," he added.



The 29-year old also highlighted his role as a leader, saying that he will support the players in developing a positive mindset.



"For me as a leader, it will just be about supporting the guys and keeping the guys in a mindset where they are excited and want to go out there and do special things for the team, for the country," he said.