Venkatesh Iyer to Debut? What India's XI Could Look Like Against SA in First ODI

Coming into the ODI series, India have a dilemma at the top of the order about who the openers will be. While it is expected that captain KL Rahul will take up one of the slots, the Indian team have to choose between Ruturaj Gaikwad and the veteran Shikhar Dhawan.

Before the team left for SA, the veteran Dhawan was finding it difficult to get going in domestic cricket with none of his scores in the latest edition Vijay Hazare Trophy doing his case any good. In 5 games, Dhawan scored a total of 56 runs with 18 being his highest.

On the other hand, Gaikwad was in red hot form in that period (603 runs in five matches), scoring four centuries in five games with a highest of 168 in the final game. Gaikwad too finished as the top run scorer in the IPL which finished just before the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Whether Dhawan gets another chance to hold on to his spot in the ODI side or Gaikwad is given a go at putting forth his case is something the team management will have to decide on. Keeping the age factor of Dhawan in mind, 36 currently, the team might look to go the Gaikwad way.