'India Misses Mahi Bhai,' Shubman Gill’s Heartwarming Words Ahead of Ranchi Test

Shubman Gill speaks during the press conference ahead of the fourth Ind vs Eng Test
photo: BCCI
Team India is all set to take on England in the fourth clash of the bilateral Test series, on Friday, 23 February in Ranchi. With a 2-1 lead against England already secured, the hosts will now be aiming to clinch the series victory.
Speaking to the media persons during the pre-match press conference, Shubman Gill recently made a statement that captured the hearts of various Indian cricket fans – since the fourth Test will be taking place in Ranchi, which is the hometown of the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Gill was asked if India will be missing Dhoni while playing at the latter's home ground.
The young Indian star Shubman Gill, who was being criticized for his poor form, gave a befitting reply to all the critics after successfully scoring runs in the recent Tests. While he scored a century during India's second inning at Vishakhapatnam, he continued with his attacking batting in Rajkot as well where he missed out on his well-deserved century by just 9 runs.
Everyone will be expecting Dhoni to make an appearance in the stands during the fourth Test, which is taking place in his hometown. Earlier, Dhruv Jurel, who made his Test debut in Rajkot, had also expressed the wish to meet the former Indian skipper during the fourth Test.
MS Dhoni called time on his international cricket career in August 2020, with the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final between India and New Zealand being his last international appearance. However, 'Thala', as he is popularly called by Chennai Super Kings fans, will be returning to action for CSK in IPL 2024, which is reportedly all set to begin from 22 March, this year.
