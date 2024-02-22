'India Misses Mahi Bhai,' Shubman Gill’s Heartwarming Words Ahead of Ranchi Test

Team India is all set to take on England in the fourth clash of the bilateral Test series, on Friday, 23 February in Ranchi. With a 2-1 lead against England already secured, the hosts will now be aiming to clinch the series victory.

Speaking to the media persons during the pre-match press conference, Shubman Gill recently made a statement that captured the hearts of various Indian cricket fans – since the fourth Test will be taking place in Ranchi, which is the hometown of the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Gill was asked if India will be missing Dhoni while playing at the latter's home ground.