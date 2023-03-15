Royal Challengers vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

In the thirteenth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz are going to face off against each other today on 15 March 2023.

Today's match against UP Warriorz would be extremely crucial for the Royal Challengers and will decide their fate for the rest of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost all of their five matches so far and are currently at the bottom of the WPL 2023 points table. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have won two matches and lost two till now and are at number 3 in the points table.

Let us check out the RCB-W vs UP-W date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.