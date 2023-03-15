Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Royal Challengers vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Royal Challengers vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

WPL 2023 Royal Challengers vs UP Warriorz match will be played today at 7:30 pm IST.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast.

|

(Photo: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast.</p></div>

In the thirteenth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz are going to face off against each other today on 15 March 2023.

Today's match against UP Warriorz would be extremely crucial for the Royal Challengers and will decide their fate for the rest of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost all of their five matches so far and are currently at the bottom of the WPL 2023 points table. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have won two matches and lost two till now and are at number 3 in the points table.

Let us check out the RCB-W vs UP-W date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.

Also ReadIndia vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Venue & Live Streaming

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: Date, Time, and Venue

The RCB -W vs UP-W match will be played today on 15 March 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023 Live Streaming

The live streaming of UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Also ReadMumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT