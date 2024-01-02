India vs South Africa 2nd Test: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming?

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast: After losing the 1st test against the Proteas by an innings and 32 runs, India is all set to clash against South Africa in the 2nd test on Wednesday, 3 January 2024. The match will be played in Newlands, Cape Town.

Wednesday's test match is extremely crucial for the Men in Blue to win, if they want to take something from the series. India has a lacklustre Test record at Newlands. Will they get past the Centurion debacle and continue their World Test Championship cycle?

Check out the India vs South Africa 2nd Test date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.