India vs South Africa 2nd Test: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming?

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast: After losing the 1st test against the Proteas by an innings and 32 runs, India is all set to clash against South Africa in the 2nd test on Wednesday, 3 January 2024. The match will be played in Newlands, Cape Town.
Wednesday's test match is extremely crucial for the Men in Blue to win, if they want to take something from the series. India has a lacklustre Test record at Newlands. Will they get past the Centurion debacle and continue their World Test Championship cycle?
Check out the India vs South Africa 2nd Test date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
When is the India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match?
The IND vs SA 2nd test will be played on Wednesday, 3 January 2024.
Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match
The IND vs SA 2nd test will be played in Newlands, Cape Town.
At What Time Will the India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Start?
The IND vs SA 2nd test will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match?
The IND vs SA 2nd test will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match?
The IND vs SA 2nd test will live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Squads
Here are the India and South Africa team squads for the second test match.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony De Zorzi, David Bedingham, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, and Lungi Ngidi.
