India vs SA, 2nd Test: With Weaknesses Exposed, India Embark on a Mending Job

And then, there is South Africa – the ‘S’ preceding the ‘ENA’, which remains impenetrable.

India’s 2023 – which, for all of its highs, will be remembered for agonising defeats – ended with another discomfiting loss. In Centurion, Rohit Sharma’s team lost the first of a two-match Test series by an innings and 32 runs, subsequently meaning they will not be returning with a series triumph.

The second-best option currently available is to salvage some dignity, and more importantly, some crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points, by winning the upcoming Test match in Cape Town, scheduled to be held from 3 to 7 January.

But, can they?