Ind vs SA: Rohit Praises Elgar But Aims to Ruin His Plans for a Perfect Farewell

In the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma was effusive in his praise for his opposite number but wants to halt the southpaw in his final outing.

"He's been their mainstay for a number of years now. Gets a lot of runs against us for sure but again a quality player," Rohit said. "Somebody who puts a big price on his wicket and doesn't throw it away just like that. [You have] got to get him out.

"It will be important if we can get him early and try to see what the other batters do with him not being there. We know how important he is to them. He likes to score big runs and bat long as well.

"We have got our plans. Hope it works out for us, it clearly didn't work out in the last game but hopefully, it will [in the next match]. Hopefully, we can make it [his last match] miserable [laughs]," said Rohit.