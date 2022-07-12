Rohit Sharma Proves How Much Team India Need Him

While in the modern era, the coach and colleagues are consulted on what a team should opt for if they win the toss, the onus of the eventual decision is on the skipper. Bat first and set a target was the mantra in the just concluded T20Is, which were played in the late afternoon and evening.

The first ODI was also a day-night affair. It was 32-degree Celsius, sunny and overcast, increasingly the latter. The pitch had pace and the dry grass on it bound it rather than aided any untoward seam movement.

In hindsight, it is easy for pundits to say that it was a no brainer to bowl first. But the ease with which Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root (both were back in the England XI for this match) blunted the Indian quick bowlers at Edgbaston, the psychological advantage rested with the hosts. Besides, in the past seven years, England have been more potent in white ball cricket than in the red ball format, including winning the World Cup in 2019.

Sharma's faith in his faster bowlers was not misplaced. In the muggy conditions caused by the heatwave sweeping England, they swung the ball disconcertingly. Statistics compiled on SKY's coverage revealed the white ball has never swung more at The Kia Oval (venue of the match). It surpassed past records to bend on an average by 1.29 degrees. This, considering the fact that none of the exponents in the Indian XI is a classical swing bowler, emphasised how much the natural atmosphere plays a part in the sport.