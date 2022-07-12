India vs England 1st ODI: India Elect to Bowl First, Injured Kohli Sits Out
Latest updates from the first ODI between India and England.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first in what looks like slightly overcast conditions on a green pitch in the first of the three-match ODI series, at the Oval on Tuesday.
For Team India, star batter Virat Kohli will sit out due to a mild groin strain and Shreyas Iyer will replace him at No 3.
Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler opined that he would have chosen to bowl first too. Seamers Craig Overton, Brydon Carse and David Willey are included in the England XI.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
