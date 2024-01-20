Rinku Singh Gets Maiden India A Call Up, Tilak & Arshdeep Too Join the Team

Jharkhand's Kumar Kushagra, a wicketkeeper-batsman, joins the squad alongside spare keeper Upendra Yadav, replacing KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel, who are called up for the senior side's Test matches against England. Jharkhand's Kumar Kushagra, a wicketkeeper-batsman, joins the squad alongside spare keeper Upendra Yadav, replacing KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel, who are called up for the senior side's Test matches against England.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, the Bengal opener, continues to lead the India A side, eager to prove his mettle after missing out on the home Tests against England. The spin duo of Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar is set to mesmerize in the second game, with Mumbai's Shams Mulani stepping in for the final clash.

Washington's detour from Tamil Nadu's Ranji Trophy clash to fulfill India A commitments adds an intriguing twist to the narrative. The squad for the second four-dayer features a formidable lineup, including talents like B Sai Sudharsan and Sarfaraz Khan.