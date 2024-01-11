Domestic Cricket Maestro Abhimanyu Easwaran, On The Cusp of International Debut

In December 2023, he was named as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s replacement for the India versus South Africa Test series after the latter was compelled to pull out after sustaining an injury. Interestingly, Easwaran also led India A’s squad for the four-day match against South Africa A which ended in a draw.

Even before making his mark on the international stage, the 28-year-old has garnered accolades for creating waves in the domestic circuit.