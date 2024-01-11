Domestic Cricket Maestro Abhimanyu Easwaran, On The Cusp of International Debut

India A and Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran has 6,585 first-class runs at an average of 47.03 laced with 22 hundreds and 26 fifties under his belt.
The transition from domestic to international cricket is a significant leap. India A and Bengal skipper, Abhimanyu Easwaran, seems to be on the cusp of achieving this shift.
In December 2023, he was named as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s replacement for the India versus South Africa Test series after the latter was compelled to pull out after sustaining an injury. Interestingly, Easwaran also led India A’s squad for the four-day match against South Africa A which ended in a draw.
Even before making his mark on the international stage, the 28-year-old has garnered accolades for creating waves in the domestic circuit.
Abhimayu kicked off his first-class journey with Bengal in the 2013-14 season, marking the beginning of a consistent and impressive run in domestic cricket. His dependable technique, unflappable temperament, and knack for enduring innings have sparked comparisons with cricketing legends. Easwaran has carved a niche for himself as a reliable opening batsman, his prolific run-scoring becoming synonymous with consistency in domestic cricket.
Easwaran scored a ton while playing for Rest of India during the 2023 Irani Cup.
A crescendo echoed in the form of 170, the magnum opus of his performance, etching a memorable chapter in the competition's history. The saga continues beyond the Ranji Trophy stage, as he carried his virtuosity to the 2023 Irani Cup while playing for Rest of India. There, amidst the intense competition, he notched up another ton, further solidifying his reputation as a maestro on the cricketing stage.
Abhimayu's knack for delivering steady performances caught the watchful eyes of national selectors, earning him a coveted spot in the India A squad. Stepping up to the challenge, he encountered formidable opponents and faced top-notch bowlers in various series, gathering valuable experience that could prove pivotal on his journey to the national team.
Abhimanyu Easwaran scored two consecutive hundreds during the unofficial Test between India A and Bangladesh-A.
Earlier in January 2021, Easwaran was among the reserve players in India's Test squad for the England series. The batting virtuoso was also picked as a stand-by for the national team in the first World-Test Championship final in May that year.
The selectors showed confidence in him once again in December 2022 when he was swiftly drafted into the Indian Test squad for the Bangladesh series, stepping in as the replacement for Rohit Sharma following a hand injury.
For the majority, Abhimanyu Easwaran isn’t a familiar name for most of his success has come away from the spotlight. But for his father, who worships the demi-gods that cricketers in India have emerged out as, Abhimanyu has his biggest cheerleader in him.
In 2005, Ranganathan Parameswaran Easwaran, fueled by a grand vision, acquired a vast plot of land in Dehradun. Channelling an astronomical investment from his own pockets, he embarked on the ambitious journey of constructing a top-tier cricket stadium. Fast forward to 3 January 2023, where nostalgia intertwined with achievement as the Bengal cricket team faced Uttarakhand in a Ranji Trophy match - a clash at the very venue that stands as a testament to Easwaran's dedication – the 'Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium.'
Abhimanyu has a stadium named after him in Dehradun - Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium
Within the confines of this stadium, a poignant connection unfolds between father and son. Abhimanyu, the aspiring opener inching closer to national team recognition, and Easwaran, the benevolent patriarch, find themselves sharing a dream. Beyond the boundary ropes, Easwaran isn't merely a financier but an involved participant in his son's journey. Together, they embody a narrative where dreams take flight, and a father's investment goes beyond finance.
With his exceptional performances with India A and his impressive domestic cricket record, Abhimanyu is a strong candidate for a seat in the senior national squad.
During the India A versus England Lions matches in Ahmedabad, the batting maestro will have another chance to establish himself and further cement his skills into the fabric of Indian cricket at the highest level.
