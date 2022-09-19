Saurabh Kumar Bags Fifer as India A Beat New Zealand A by 113 Runs, Win Series

Carter, who was on 42 off 107 at the end of the first session, scored at a quicker rate while Chapman had a strike rate of over 73 for his 45 before he was dismissed by Sarfaraz Khan late in the second session.



New Zealand needed 195 runs to win in the final session and they approached it with positivity but in the process also lost a few quick wickets. Sarfaraz got his second as Robert O'Donnell was trapped lbw while Saurabh dismissed both Tom Bruce and Sean Solia in front to leave New Zealand A at 267/7.