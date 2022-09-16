Ruturaj Gaikwad Lights up Opening Day With Hundred Against New Zealand A

Ruturaj Gaikwad struck a fine 108 off 127 balls before New Zealand A fought back to dismiss India A for 293 on Day One of the third and final unofficial Test in Bengaluru on Thursday, 15 September.

Gaikwad, who has hardly played red ball cricket over the past 24 months, gave a good account of himself during his knock which had 12 fours and two sixes.

Gaikwad, who has played nine T20Is for India, shared a 134-run stand with Upendra Yadav (76) before a batting collapse saw India A being bowled out for 293 from a strong 245 for four. Upendra's effort comprised nine fours and two sixes.