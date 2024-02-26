Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: India Seal 5 Wicket Win, Take Unassailable 3-1 Series Lead

It looked like it would get close in the end but Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jural held on to get India past the finish line on Day 4 of the Ranchi Test, as the hosts closed a 5 wicket victory over England to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five match series against England.

The hosts were in control of the proceedings when play resumed on Day 4 with the score at 40/0, needing another 152 to close out the victory, but a flurry of wickets meant India were reduced to 120/5 with Jurel joining Gill at the crease. The young pair though collaborated to add 72 to get India to victory. Gill remained unbeaten on 52 and Jurel on 39.