Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Ashwin Set to Rejoin Team Ind from Day 4 of Rajkot Test

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be rejoining the Indian team in Rajkot on day four of the ongoing third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Ashwin had left Rajkot after day two’s play because of a family medical emergency and missed day three’s play entirely, with the statement of his overnight withdrawal from the match coming at 11pm on Friday.

Ashwin had picked his 500th Test wicket in the form of England opener Zak Crawley on day two of the third Test in Rajkot. "Not sure but I think Ash bhai might be coming back," left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav had said to the host broadcasters ahead of day four’s play.