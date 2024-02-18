Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Ashwin Set to Rejoin Team Ind from Day 4 of Rajkot Test

R Ashwin will rejoin the Indian side on the 4th Day of 3rd Ind vs Eng Test
Image: Sportzpics
Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be rejoining the Indian team in Rajkot on day four of the ongoing third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.
Ashwin had left Rajkot after day two’s play because of a family medical emergency and missed day three’s play entirely, with the statement of his overnight withdrawal from the match coming at 11pm on Friday.
Ashwin had picked his 500th Test wicket in the form of England opener Zak Crawley on day two of the third Test in Rajkot. "Not sure but I think Ash bhai might be coming back," left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav had said to the host broadcasters ahead of day four’s play.
“The team management, players, media and fans have shown immense understanding and empathy, acknowledging the importance of family as a priority. The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field. Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times,” he said.
Ashwin could be available to bowl whenever he is needed in the remainder of the Test despite having spent the entire day three off the field. As per the playing conditions, on-field umpires can waive off the requirement of penalty time if they feel the player was off the field for "other wholly acceptable reasons, which shall not include illness or internal injury".
On day three, India swelled their lead to 322, after reaching 196/2 in 51 overs at stumps. Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 104 before retiring hurt due to cramps in the back, while Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 65.
