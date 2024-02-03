Ind vs Eng 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Record-Breaking Test Double Century

Young Indian Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday, 3 February brought up his maiden Test double-century during the second India vs England Test at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Jaiswal scored 201 runs off 277 deliveries and eventually lost his wicket to James Anderson at 209.

He played an impressive innings to achieve the feat, hitting 18 fours and 7 sixes and reached the 200-run mark by smashing a six and a boundary while facing England's debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir.