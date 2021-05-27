In India, Pacers Look to Contain More than Take Wickets: Cummins

"My opinion is a bit different to a lot of batters around the world. Sometimes they (Indian pitches) are spin-friendly. And if they are not spin-friendly, they are pretty flat. You don't get as much pace as in Australia, South Africa or seam as in England," said the Aussie who represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which got postponed earlier this month.

"It is a challenge, maybe you have adjust. Maybe your goal is if wickets aren't possible then keep the runs in control. It is slightly different," he said while speaking during a session with fans on Youtube on Wednesday.

The fast bowler, who is ranked No. 1 in Test bowlers' rankings, has played just two Tests in India and picked eight wickets. His average in India is worst among the five countries he has played Test cricket in. He averages 30.25 in India which is a shade better than his 29 in Bangladesh (six wickets in two Tests).