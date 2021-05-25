BCCI’s Player Contracts & the Annual Injustice to the Women’s Team

The Indian men’s cricket team is among the most popular in the world. They pack the most stadiums, sell most tickets and have more sponsors than the women’s team, so yes, it does make sense for them to earn more. That is not being argued here.

And while the women’s team may, not yet, be able to match their male counterparts’ popularity, they have topped Virat Kohli’s team on one parameter. And since this is professional sport, that one parameter should count for a lot considering the women’s cricket team has reached the final of the last T20 World Cup and also the last 50-over ICC Women’s World Cup, a feat that Virat Kohli and his team have not managed to achieve in their last two outings.

But instead of rewarding the women’s team for their consistent performances, the BCCI went the other extreme and did not schedule a single international match for the team for an entire year, since their outing in the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup against Australia. This was the same final that created many new viewership records and saw the Indian women’s cricket team reach the peak of their form, performance, popularity, and fitness.

Instead of capitalising on it, the BCCI let the women’s cricket team sit at home for an entire year, even as their male counterparts played in the IPL, toured Australia, and even hosted England across formats.