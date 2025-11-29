ILT20 Season 4: Squads Announced, Dinesh Karthik & Piyush Chawla Set to Feature

advertisement
The DP World ILT20 Season 4, to be broadcast exclusively on ‘Z’, will begin on Tuesday, 2 December at the Dubai International Stadium, with the defending champions Dubai Capitals will face the Desert Vipers marking the start of a month-long cricket carnival. Season 4 of the DP World International League T20 runs from 2 December 2025 to 4 January 2026. Official squads of all the six teams have been announced and includes several superstars of the format.
Among the exciting new additions ahead of the upcoming season, Indian stars will make their presence felt in the league this year. Seasoned campaigners like Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla, and Unmukt Chand are set to take the field, bringing strong homegrown representation to the competition. Chawla and Chand will don the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ colours, while Karthik will feature for the Sharjah Warriorz. The teams can make reinforcements or replacements during Season 4 in case of injuries or non-availability of their selected players.
Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts across India can catch the LIVE action exclusively on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu and on OTT platform Zee 5. Zee 5 Hindi will offer free-to-view streaming, giving audiences nationwide seamless access to the tournament. Six teams will compete across 34 matches, culminating in the grand finale on Sunday, 4 January 2026.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Liam Stephen Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Alexander Daniel Hales, Sherfane Eviston Rutherford, Sunil Philip Narine, Andre Dwayne Russell, Philip Dean Salt, Olly Stone, Michael Pepper, George Garton, Brandon McMullen, Abrar Ahmed, Ajay Kumar, Adnan Idrees Muhammad, Abdul Manan Ali, Mayank Choudary, Khary Pierre, Shadley, Van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand. Wildcard: Jason Holder, Piyush Chawla.
Desert Vipers
Dan Lawrence, Max Holden, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Noor Ahmad, Sam Curran, Andries Gous, Vriitya Aravind, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, Sanjay Pahal, Bilal Tahir, Faisal Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Tom Bruce, Matiullah Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Faridoon Dawoodzai. Wildcard: Shimron Hetmyer.
Dubai Capitals
Jordan Matthew Cox, Rovman Johnrast Powell, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, James Douglas Sheahan Neesham, Muhammad Farooq, Tymal Mills, Scott Currie, Mohammad Nabi, Farhan Khan, Anudeep Chenthamara, Usman Najeeb, Ritesh Mallikarjuna Grandhi, Shayan Jahangir, Rushil Ugarkar, Navin Bidaisee, Toby Albert, Akshay Wakhare. Wildcard: David Willey, Leus de Plooy.
Gulf Giants
Aayan Afzal Khan, Mark Richard Adair, Merwe Gerhard Erasmus, Blessing Muzarabani, Moeen Munir Ali, James Vince, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Sean Dickson, Tabraiz Shamsi, Liam Dawson, Fred Klaassen, Haider Razzaq, Meet Bhavsar, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Lorcan Tucker, Chris Wood, Tom Moores, Ramon Simmonds. Wildcard: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde.
MI Emirates
Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Muhammad Waseem, Kamindu Dilanka Mendis, Muhammad Rohid, Jordan Thompson, Naveen - Ul - Haq, Andre Fletcher, Nosthush Kenjige, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Wayne Jarrell Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Zahoor Khan, Shakib Al Hasan. Wildcard: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran.
Sharjah Warriorz
Dinesh Karthik, Sikandar Raza, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tim David, Johnson Charles, Tim Southee, Saurabh Netravalkar, Junaid Siddique, James Rew, Nathan Sowter, Dwaine Pretorius, Jayden Seales, Harmeet Singh Baddhan, Wasim Akram, Mohammed Nawfer Mohammed Aslam Raees Ahmed Ayan, Richard Ngarava, Shubham Ranjane, Ethan D'Souza (Full name: Ethan Carl D'Souza), Taskin Ahmed, Abdul Salam Khan. Wildcard: Adil Rashid, Tom Abell.