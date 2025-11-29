ILT20 Season 4: Squads Announced, Dinesh Karthik & Piyush Chawla Set to Feature

The DP World ILT20 Season 4, to be broadcast exclusively on ‘Z’, will begin on Tuesday, 2 December at the Dubai International Stadium, with the defending champions Dubai Capitals will face the Desert Vipers marking the start of a month-long cricket carnival. Season 4 of the DP World International League T20 runs from 2 December 2025 to 4 January 2026. Official squads of all the six teams have been announced and includes several superstars of the format.

Among the exciting new additions ahead of the upcoming season, Indian stars will make their presence felt in the league this year. Seasoned campaigners like Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla, and Unmukt Chand are set to take the field, bringing strong homegrown representation to the competition. Chawla and Chand will don the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ colours, while Karthik will feature for the Sharjah Warriorz. The teams can make reinforcements or replacements during Season 4 in case of injuries or non-availability of their selected players.