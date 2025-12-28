ILT20: MI Emirates seal Qualifier 1 Berth After 8-Wicket Win Over Dubai Capitals

MI Emirates got off to a flying start as openers Muhammad Waseem (27 off 19) and Andre Fletcher (21 off 30) set the tone with a brisk 33-run stand inside the first three overs. The pair remained unbeaten through the powerplay, taking MI Emirates to a comfortable 45/0 after six overs and firmly dictating terms.

The breakthrough came in the seventh over when Haider Ali trapped Waseem LBW, ending a 47-run opening partnership. Fletcher continued to keep the scoreboard ticking alongside Tom Banton (28 off 20) but was run out in the 10th over. Despite the setbacks, MI Emirates reached the halfway stage well placed at 59/2.

From there on, the chase was firmly under control. The skipper steadied the innings with Banton in the middle overs before shifting momentum decisively in the 14th. Pollard smashed Waqar Salamkheil for 30 runs in the over, highlighted by three consecutive sixes and reducing the equation to just 10 runs from the final five overs. MI Emirates wrapped up the chase in style, cruising home after an unbeaten 67-run stand off 43 balls between Pollard and Banton.