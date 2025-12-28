ILT20: MI Emirates seal Qualifier 1 Berth After 8-Wicket Win Over Dubai Capitals

advertisement
MI Emirates confirmed their place in the top two after a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the Dubai Capitals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday. In what was an impressive all-round performance, Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 44, studded with five sixes, confirmed MI Emirates’ Qualifier 1 clash against the Desert Vipers on 30 December.
Meanwhile, the winner of Sunday’s match (the last league-stage fixture) between the Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will go up against the Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator on 1 January.
MI Emirates got off to a flying start as openers Muhammad Waseem (27 off 19) and Andre Fletcher (21 off 30) set the tone with a brisk 33-run stand inside the first three overs. The pair remained unbeaten through the powerplay, taking MI Emirates to a comfortable 45/0 after six overs and firmly dictating terms.
The breakthrough came in the seventh over when Haider Ali trapped Waseem LBW, ending a 47-run opening partnership. Fletcher continued to keep the scoreboard ticking alongside Tom Banton (28 off 20) but was run out in the 10th over. Despite the setbacks, MI Emirates reached the halfway stage well placed at 59/2.
From there on, the chase was firmly under control. The skipper steadied the innings with Banton in the middle overs before shifting momentum decisively in the 14th. Pollard smashed Waqar Salamkheil for 30 runs in the over, highlighted by three consecutive sixes and reducing the equation to just 10 runs from the final five overs. MI Emirates wrapped up the chase in style, cruising home after an unbeaten 67-run stand off 43 balls between Pollard and Banton.
The situation deteriorated further when Leus de Plooy (3 off 5) was run-out and Dan Mousley scalped Rovman Powell (8 off 4) in the eighth over. Arab Gul also tightened the screws when he pinged number-three batter Jordan Cox on the pads, leaving the Capitals reeling at 53/5 in ten overs.
James Neesham (21 off 14) briefly lifted the tempo with three boundaries but was halted by Ghazanfar, who snapped up Neesham with a sharp return catch, followed by David Willey (2 off 2) in the same over.
Brief Scores
MI Emirates beat Dubai Capitals by eight wickets
Dubai Capitals 122/8 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 22 not out, James Neesham 21, Shayan Jahangir 17, Allah Ghazanfar 3 for 28, Shakib Al Hasan 1 for 11)
MI Emirates 126/2 in 16.4 overs (Kieron Pollard 44 not out, Tom Banton 28 not out, Muhammad Waseem 27, Haider Ali 1 for 14)
Player of the match: Allah Ghazanfar
(Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts across India can catch the LIVE action exclusively on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu and OTT platform Zee 5.)