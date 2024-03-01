"If This Doesn't Apply To All...," Irfan Pathan Questions Hardik's BCCI Contract

Ex-Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan expressed his doubt on X by recommending that the criteria should be the same for everyone. Hence, even Pandya should be asked to play domestic cricket.

Hardik had been regular with white ball cricket before picking up an injury, but as far as white ball cricket is concerned, the all-rounder has not been so consistent with it given the selectors' doubt over his body being able to manage the workload of a Test match.

In such a case, Pathan suggested that Hardik can focus on domestic white-ball cricket if his focus is not to play Test cricket internationally and can hence, take part in List A and T20 matches- Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy respectively.