Women's World Cup: Despite Bowling Only 112 Overs, Sri Lanka On Brink Of Exit
Women's World Cup: With their campaign massively disrupted by rain, Sri Lanka aim to control the controllables.
2025 ICC Women's World Cup: Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh on 20 October.
(Photo: ICC)
On Monday, 20 October, Sri Lanka could be playing their penultimate match at the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup. Yet, it might not feel that way, for they have barely played.
Mathematically, no team is yet out of contention for the semi-finals, and with their final two matches against the tournament’s lowest-ranked sides — Bangladesh and Pakistan — Sri Lanka might still dare to dream. Yet, on the eve of their clash with Bangladesh, their story remains one of what might have been — and through no fault of their own.
What should have been an advantage — five of their seven matches are in Colombo — has proven to a major setback, with two matches washed out this far. In the three that were not, Sri Lanka have been beaten fair and square by India, England and South Africa.
We Have Bowled Less Than We Wanted To: Rumesh Ratnayake
Beyond the results, it is disheartening that the team has bowled only 112 overs from a possible 250 — a statistic that encapsulates their frustration.
Asked about the issue by The Quint at the pre-match press conference in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, head coach Rumesh Ratnayake said:
As coaches, we are there for it not to affect them. We are duty bound to sort of make sure that that won't get into their tasks, so to speak, and that they will be above that and get a match going and they are ready for it. There is not only one coach, there are many coaches and there are a lot of helping staff as well who would sort of make them prepared physically as well as mentally also in that aspect and make sure that they are ready for a full 50 overs. I don't think that can deter them from anything. But you are absolutely right. 112 overs in 5 matches, yes. And which is very much less than what we would have wanted at this stage.
With four matches abandoned in Colombo, there has been growing debate over whether a contingency plan should have existed — a view earlier voiced by New Zealand captain Sophie Devine.
Ratnayake opined:
So many teams have gone through that. The organizers need to work on it for other World Cups in the future. I think It's a thought which they would have for sure. But they have had everybody on the same level field, so to speak. Everybody's on the level field as of playing day night games rather than a day game. Some might have a day game; some may not have a day game. So, it has been on the level field, I would think, which they have organized it and maybe it's a thought for the future.
Rumesh Ratnayake
Reflecting on Sri Lanka’s disrupted campaign so far, he added:
With the little we have played I think we can say there were two sides to it. You can say and yeah we can show some of the positives, some of the negatives but we would like to go with the things which we have done well with and that's our sort of motivational side of things which we try to put into the heads of the players. So, things haven't gone well. You can blame the weather but I don't like to give an excuse as of what we cannot control be in control of. So, as you would know there are good periods of ours, especially that New Zealand game. We saw some good batting in it and we like to put it into put it together and hopefully get it right in tomorrow's game.
Rumesh Ratnayake
Sri Lanka are currently placed seventh in the standings, with two points from five matches. Following the match against Bangladesh on Monday, they will face Pakistan in Colombo on 24 October.