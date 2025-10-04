India Vs Pakistan Is Not A Rivalry Even In Women's Cricket: Saba Karim

Is India vs Pakistan still a rivalry?

The recently concluded Asia Cup stirred up a storm of talking points — though hardly a few had to do with cricket itself. Among them was the recurring debate: is it justifiable to call India–Pakistan contests a ‘rivalry’ anymore?

Indian men’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav is of the opinion that we should not, for India have won all of their last eight matches across all formats against Pakistan.

But that is in men’s cricket. How does the scenario appear in women’s cricket?