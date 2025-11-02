Run, Smriti Mandhana, Run — A Sprint From Sangli To The Brink Of History

Smriti has gone through so many failures in life that she is now able to guide someone and tell them, “These things will happen. Don’t dwell on the negatives; focus on the positives.” That’s what happened with her. I remember a tour of Sri Lanka where she did not have a good outing. When she came back to Sangli, she tried to play a cover drive that went to mid-wicket, and then when she tried again towards mid-wicket, it went to cover — that’s how off her bat was. But it wasn’t about technique; it was mental. Cricket, especially now, is largely a mental game — for both men and women — because everyone has the skill. What stands out about her is how much she’s improved mentally over the years. Her mindset now is simple: keep doing what you love, forget about the results, and focus only on the process. That’s where her strength truly lies.

Anant Tambvekar