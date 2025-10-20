Women's World Cup: Legspin Trio Key To Bangladesh's Success, Says Fahima Khatun

Albeit the points table will show them languishing in the sixth place, with only a couple of points from five matches, Bangladesh have been among the standout performers in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup.

Ranked seventh in ODI cricket, Nigar Sultana Joty’s team began their campaign with a victory against Pakistan, and then followed it up with a valiant display against England — a match they could well have won but for Heather Knight’s resistance.