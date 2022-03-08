Australia Women's T20 World Cup Win Against India in 2020 Immortalised at MCG

Announced on International Women's Day in 2021, Fantauzzo has set about the last 12 months conceptualising and creating the portrait in close consultation with all Australian World Cup squad members through a mix of in-person and video calls due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and state border closures.



Australian Women's team captain Meg Lanning said from New Zealand that it was an honour for the side to be the first women's sporting team to be immortalised in art at the MCG.



"The ICC Women's World Cup final in 2020 was a special day and now to have a piece of artwork to remember the occasion is really exciting," Lanning said.



"Whilst we couldn't be there, having the artwork unveiled the night before International Women's Day, which will mark two years since winning the final, reminds us of what can be achieved.



"We hope that we can make all our fans at home proud and emulate our performance from that World Cup in 2020 while we are here in New Zealand competing for the 50 version.



"It was great to work with Vincent during the process and we would like to thank him, the Melbourne Cricket Club and Cricket Australia for bringing it life. We hope it can inspire all visitors to the MCG to pick up a bat and ball."

