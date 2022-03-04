Google Doodle Celebrates the Commencement of ICC Women's World Cup 2022
The final match of Women's World Cup 2022 will be played on Sunday, 03 April 2022.
Google Doodle on Friday, 04 March 2022, is celebrating the commencement of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. The Women's World Cup begins from Friday, at Bay Oval Stadium in New Zealand.
To celebrate the tournament, the search engine giant has uploaded a doodle of various crickets playing in a stadium full of audience.
History of Women's World Cup
The world’s first international cricket match can be traced back to the year 1844. It was played between Canada and United States. However, the first women’s World Cup tournament was held in 1973. This year's defending champion — England — won that tournament.
"No matter how heated the competition may get, cricket is highly respected for maintaining high standards of fair play and good sportsmanship. Hence the phrase 'It’s just not cricket,' which describes anything considered unfair," reads the Google Doodle blog.
ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Timing
Women's World Cup 2022 matches will be played at 03:30 am and 06:30 am IST.
First match of Indian team in Women's World Cup 2022 will be played against Pakistan on Sunday, 06 March 2022.
Cricket fans in India can watch the Women's World Cup matches live on TV channels of Star Sorts Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
