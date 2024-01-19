ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024: Schedule, Match Dates and Live Streaming

The 15th edition of ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup is all set to take place from Friday, 19 January 2024. South Africa will host the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, and a total of 41 matches will be played in 24 days across 4 different venues in the country. 16 teams have been divided into 4 groups including Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D will clash for winning the title.

The last ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup was played in West Indies in 2022 where India won the title for fifth time. Currently, team India is placed in Group A along with USA, Bangladesh, Ireland, and USA. The opening match will be a double header between USA and Ireland, and South Africa vs West Indies. India will play their first match on 20 January against Bangladesh.

Let us check out ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 full schedule below including match dates, timing, venues, squads, live streaming, and telecast details below.