T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Announce Squad, Wanindu Hasaranga Named Captain

T20 World Cup 2024: Wanindu Hasaranga has been named the captain of Sri Lanka.
(Photo: BCCI)
Veteran Angelo Mathews returns to the squad as all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will lead an experienced Sri Lanka outfit for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Thursday (9 May).
Hasaranga, who was named as the Sri Lanka T20I captain in December last year, will lead the team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA while middle-order batter Charith Asalanka will be his deputy for the event to be held from from 1 to 29 June.
The squad:
Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madushanka
Traveling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Janith Liyanage.
