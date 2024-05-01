T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Announce Squad, Rashid Khan To Lead

Youngster Nangyal Kharoti, who made his international debut for Afghanistan in March this year against Ireland, also finds a place in the squad. The 20-year-old impressed in that series with five wickets in three matches with an economy of just 5.90.

Another young Afghan player to seal a spot is wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Ishaq, who was part of Afghanistan’s squad in the 2020 and 2022 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cups.

Rashid will lead the spin department with support from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti and veteran Mohammad Nabi.

Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooq have retained their spots and make up Afghanistan’s fast-bowling line-up.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.