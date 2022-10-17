T20 World Cup 2022: India Preview – Predicted XI, Strengths, Weaknesses & More

India had won thirteen of their last eighteen T20I matches before going into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. For justifiable reasons, the men in blue were considered among the front-runners in the race for the silverware, but the campaign with as anti-climactic as it could possibly have been. With two defeats in their first two matches, Virat Kohli's team was eliminated from the Super 12.

The plot is identical this time around as well. Since that exit, India has played 35 T20I matches, and have lost only eight of those games. Importantly, two of those eight defeats came at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, which yet again precluded the boys in blue from winning a multi-nation silverware.