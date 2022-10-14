T20 World Cup: 6 In, 7 Out, India Under Rohit-Dravid Ready to Attack From Get-Go

Almost a year has passed since India’s dismal show at the 2021 men’s T20 World Cup in UAE where they could not manage to get past the group stage.

As the long wait for a T20 world title continues, India are now back once again to feature in another World Cup, this time in Australia.

The men in blue last won the coveted trophy in its inaugural edition in 2007 under captain MS Dhoni. Since then, India have finished runners-up once (2014) and reached one semi-final (2016).