Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Lose One Spot Each in T20I Rankings

New Zealand's Devon Conway's 99 not out in the Christchurch opener has helped him gain 46 spots and reach 17th position after just eight matches.

Glenn Philips and James Neesham have moved up in the list for batsmen while Tim Southee (up one place to sixth), Mitchell Santner (up two places to seventh), Ish Sodhi (up three places to 11th) and Trent Boult (up 24 places to 49th) have progressed in the bowlers' list.

For Australia, Marcus Stoinis' knock of 78 in the second match sees him gain 77 places to reach 110th position along with Matthew Wade, who is up from 132nd to 118th.