Suryakumar Yadav Nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award

On Thursday, 29 December, India batter Suryakumar Yadav was unveiled as one of the four nominees for the ICC Men's T20I cricketer of the year 2022 award.

Apart from him, England's left-arm pace all-rounder Sam Curran, Zimbabwe's off-spin all-rounder Sikandar Raza and Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have been nominated for the honour too.

Suryakumar had a sensational 2022 in the shortest format of the game, becoming just the second batter to score more than 1000 runs in a year in the format with his 360-degree strokeplay. He ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 187.43, averaging 46.56.