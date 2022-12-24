IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings Bag Sam Curran, Raza But Not Much Else

Sam Curran Bought For Rs 18.50 Crore

Quite simply, having let go of Mayank Agarwal and Odean Smith, PBKS needed better versions of these players. Like the other nine franchises, Punjab had three clear all-round options in Ben Stokes, Cameron Green and Sam Curran to pick from in the auction.

In pursuit, Punjab Kings were successful in out-muscling Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants by dint of the sheer cash they had in their kitty. Keeping the tradition going, they splurged Rs 18.5 crore for Curran, making it the highest-ever bid in the history of the IPL auctions.

To put it into context, with the increased franchise purse and the landmark broadcast deal, it's understandable to shell out so much money for a player of Curran's quality, one who recently proved to be the cornerstone of England's T20 World Cup victory.

The last minute injury to Reece Topley and the unavailability of Jofra Archer could have cost England dearly if not for the upgraded version of Curran who delivered at the death, and how, keeping even the fiercest strikers quiet with his guile and accuracy. His batting ability is only a bonus and the Trevor Bayliss-led management had every reason to go after the English all-rounder.