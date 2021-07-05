ICC Identifying Hosts for White-Ball Events After 2023

ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, "We are delighted with the response from our Members to hosting ICC men's white-ball events post 2023. This process gives us an opportunity to extend our range of hosts and grow interest in cricket worldwide reaching more fans whilst creating a long-term legacy for the sport.



"Cricket has more than a billion fans around the world and ICC events have a proven track record of bringing significant economic and social benefits for host counties. These events provide hosts with a wonderful opportunity to work closely with local communities to grow the game whilst supporting economic and social development public policy goals.



"We will now move forward to the second phase of the process where Members will provide a more detailed proposal before the ICC Board takes decisions on our future hosts later this year," said Allardice.