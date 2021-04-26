ICC First to Announce Qualifiers for 2022 Commonwealth Games

The only time cricket was a part of the quadrennial event was in Kuala Lumpur (1998), when a men's ODI competition -- won by South Africa -- was held.

As per the format, the six qualifiers who will join home team England in the eight-team Twenty20 competition are Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and a country from the West Indies. These countries have secured qualification on the basis of their standings in the ICC Women's T20I team rankings on April 1, 2021.

As per the qualification process, the winner of a 'Designated Qualifying Event' will determine which country from the Caribbean gets to participate, as athletes will be representing their individual countries and not the West Indies as they do at ICC events.