RCB’s Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson & DC’s Ashwin Exit IPL

Ashwin Takes a Break From IPL

The Aussies’ departure follows the news of R Ashwin also taking a break from the ongoing IPL to be with his family during the pandemic.

"I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," he tweeted after his franchise defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday night.

He, however, said that he hopes to return if things go in the right direction.

"I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," he added in the tweet.