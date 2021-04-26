RCB’s Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson & DC’s Ashwin Exit IPL

Following the departure of Aussie Andrew Tye from the IPL on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore players Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson have also exited the IPL, the franchise confirmed in a note to the press.
‘Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore offers complete support to them in all the possible way we can,’ said RCB in the official statement.
The Aussies’ departure follows the news of R Ashwin also taking a break from the ongoing IPL to be with his family during the pandemic.
"I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," he tweeted after his franchise defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday night.
He, however, said that he hopes to return if things go in the right direction.
"I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," he added in the tweet.
On Sunday, news also emerged of Australia pace bowler Andrew Tye leaving his franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) for 'personal reasons'. Fellow RR player Liam Livingstone too had earlier returned to England citing 'bubble fatigue'.
"They are having over 300,000 cases a day and they are only the ones being reported, we know there's probably a lot more than that number who can't get tested. Yes, the IPL and BCCI have done an amazing job of keeping us safe but at the same time it's tough and you also feel bad for the amount of people out there with Covid and we are still able to play cricket,” Tye was quoted as saying by SEN radio on Monday.
The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Monday also reported that many Australian players in the IPL are 'nervous about securing safe passage back home after the [Scott] Morrison government (Australian government) reduced the number of incoming passengers allowed from India'.
"Several sources close to the situation said on Sunday that multiple Australian players in India were seeking to leave the tournament early amid India's skyrocketing coronavirus cases and recent travel restrictions imposed on people returning to Australia from India," said the report in SMH.
Steve Smith (Delhi Capitals), David Warner (SunRisers Hyderabad), Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders), Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore) are among the 17 Aussies taking part in the IPL. Tye's departure has left 16 Aussies in the league.
Josh Hazlewood (Chennai Super Kings), Mitch Marsh (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Josh Philippe (Royal Challengers Bangalore) had already withdrawn from IPL prior to the start of the tournament.
