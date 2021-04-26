KKR’s Cummins Donates to PM Cares Fund, Hopes Others Will Follow 

Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Pat Cummins has made a donation to the PM Cares Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19 in India. Cummins also asked the other players to join and help India.

The Australian pacer is among the overseas players who are part of IPL 2021. His national teammates Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye are among those players to have exited the tournament in the last 48 hours.