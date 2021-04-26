RR Request Player Loans from Teams as Window Opens: Report

The Rajasthan Royals have been dealt a few significant blows as their overseas players exited IPL 2021, due to injury and bubble fatigue.
The franchise, who are left with only Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller and Mustafizur Rahman as their overseas players, have seen Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye all exit the tournament due to injury and bubble fatigue.
A report in Cricbuzz says that the franchise has written to other IPL franchises seeking player loans.
Led by new captain Sanju Samson, the Royals have played five out of the 14 league games and are in sixth place with two wins and three losses.
As per the IPL playing conditions, "the loan Window will start at 9 am IST on the day following the 20th league match scheduled for the season and will end at noon IST on the day following the 56th league match scheduled for the season."
The 20th match was on Sunday night when Delhi Capitals played Sunrisers Hyderabad and the transfer window is open.
"We have received a request from them a couple of days ago and we have not decided on it. The team management will take a call," a CEO from a southern-based franchise was quoted as saying by the report.
"We will consider if we can loan them a player or two from our surpluses," said another CEO.
According to the IPL rules, a player who has, at the start of the loan period, played (either in the Playing XI or as a Concussion Replacement) less than two matches during the season can be loaned. Of course, he can be loaned in a season only once, it has to be for the entire remainder of the league and cannot play against his home franchise. For the record, "each franchisee may loan no more than three of its players to the same franchisee during the season."
