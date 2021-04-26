RR Request Player Loans from Teams as Window Opens: Report

"We have received a request from them a couple of days ago and we have not decided on it. The team management will take a call," a CEO from a southern-based franchise was quoted as saying by the report.

"We will consider if we can loan them a player or two from our surpluses," said another CEO.

According to the IPL rules, a player who has, at the start of the loan period, played (either in the Playing XI or as a Concussion Replacement) less than two matches during the season can be loaned. Of course, he can be loaned in a season only once, it has to be for the entire remainder of the league and cannot play against his home franchise. For the record, "each franchisee may loan no more than three of its players to the same franchisee during the season."