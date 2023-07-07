‘It’s Amazing’, Says Bas de Leede After Netherlands Qualify for ODI World Cup

"We had a look at the targets, where we wanted to be at the halfway point. Maxy (Max O’Dowd) and Vikram (Vikramjit Singh) set the platform for the rest of us to finish it. The rate was 10 to 11 runs per over, so we had to go to the T20 mode, try as many runs as we could and see where it would take us. It's amazing, can't describe the feeling, it's going to be one big party tonight," said de Leede in the post-match presentation ceremony.

His team-mate, Logan van Beek, who hit the winning runs, said he is still soaking in the feeling of qualifying for the ODI World Cup. Netherlands came into the qualifying tournament on the back of missing many of their first-choice players due to their commitments with County Cricket in England.

"I'm honestly buzzing right down, just sitting with the boys, I'm shaking right now. To take it back, we had to get one off one, I just wanted to keep it down and run as fast as I could. We tried to build a culture, each one of us brought our own spirit. We overcame all obstacles, no one gave us a shot, but now we're going to the World Cup. All hail Bas de Leede," he said.