ICC CEO Manu Sawhney Sacked: What Went Wrong?

What Went Wrong?

There were broadly four allegations against Sawhney, originally from India. He was accused of "targeted acts of bullying against certain [ICC] staff"; of "physical aggression, such as fist banging"; of having "impacted directly and indirectly on individuals' health and wellbeing through [his] behaviour"; and, that he did not "properly report to the [ICC] Board and have implemented decisions or changes without proper consultation with the Board".

Sawhney has been sacked on the basis of a culture review of the ICC employees, conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and reportedly cost the ICC up to $200,000. He alleged that he was not given the PwC report initially, and received it only after seven days of his suspension, when he asked for it.

Sawhney, in an apparent final attempt to get a favourable decision, sent a two-page letter to each member of the ICC Board on Wednesday and appealed to them to appoint an "independent ethics tribunal" to hear his case, and "uphold the basic principles of the ICC -- accountability, fairness, and integrity".

On Thursday, however, the ICC Board rejected his appeal.