ICC CEO Manu Sawhney to Step Down 'With Immediate Effect'

The ICC released a statement announcing that their Chief Executive Manu Sawhney would "leave the organisation with immediate effect".
Sawhney was suspended on 9 March for alleged indecent behaviour towards his colleagues.
Sawhney was accused of "targeted acts of bullying against certain [ICC] staff"; of "physical aggression, such as fist banging"; and, of having "impacted directly and indirectly on individuals' health and wellbeing through [his] behaviour". The fourth allegation was that he did not "properly report to the [ICC] Board and have implemented decisions or changes without proper consultation with the Board".
Following the allegation, the ICC appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for a culture review of the ICC, an exercise that Sawhney's camp alleged could have cost up to $200,000. On the basis the PwC report, Sawhney was suspended in March.
Sawhney was appointed ICC CEO in January 2019.
